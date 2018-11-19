Hughes set to make England return against Australia

Nathan Hughes is poised to make his England comeback in Saturday’s autumn finale against Australia after completing his six-week ban.

Hughes missed the opening three Quilter Internationals after being suspended for punching and conduct prejudicial to the interest of the game, the latter charge incurred for tweeting “what a joke” at the disciplinary process.

The Fijian-born Wasps forward is likely to be involved in the matchday 23 named by Eddie Jones on Thursday and will supply a ball-carrying threat at number eight where Mark Wilson and Zach Mercer have been providing cover.

?Nathan Hughes is added to the 28-man England squad ahead of Saturday's Test against Australia. ➡️ https://t.co/3OcTDzDziS pic.twitter.com/piGd61XeJu — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) November 19, 2018

Mercer has made way to accommodate Hughes’ return among the 28 summoned to England’s Surrey training base to prepare for Australia’s visit.

Also axed after Saturday’s laboured 35-15 victory over Japan are scrum-half Danny Care and centre Alex Lozowski.

Richard Wigglesworth, a second-half replacement on Saturday, will deputise for Ben Youngs from the bench against Australia after ousting Care, who has been jettisoned despite scoring the opening try.

Danny Care is one of the players who drop out of the England squad to face Australia (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lozowski has paid the price for waving centre Ryoto Nakamura through under the posts for one of Japan’s two touch downs, a mistake that saw him replaced by Owen Farrell at half-time.

The Saracen’s removal opens the door to Piers Francis, who won the most recent of his four caps as a second-half replacement in the first Test of the summer tour to South Africa.