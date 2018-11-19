Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Christian Pulisic is subject of a tug-of-war between two Premier League giants as both Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in the Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder. Pulisic, 20, impressed during the USA’s 3-0 defeat to England and Dortmund may be looking to cash in on the hot prospect, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper said Jurgen Klopp may wish to cash in on Fabinho, with AC Milan and Juventus interested, to raise funds for the American.

Another potential Anfield arrival comes in the form of Hoffenheim’s midfielder Kerem Demirbay, reports the Express. The 25-year-old could swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League as soon as January, the paper says.

Colombia’s Radamel Falcao is wanted by Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Falcao could be heading to Real Madrid as the club are concerned about the lack of goals from Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, the Express says. Other strikers who Real may take an interest in include Edinson Cavani from PSG, Maxi Gomez at Celta Vigo and and Borja Iglesias from Espanyol.

Arsenal could make a move for Barcelona’s Denis Suarez in January, the Sun reports. The former Manchester City midfielder is keen on a move away from the Nou Camp to get more playing time, with Chelsea interested in the 24-year-old, the paper adds.

Manchester City have won the race to sign Ajax star Frenkie De Jong, reports the Sun. A number of European clubs were in for the 21-year-old, but the Ajax man will be heading to the Etihad according to the reports.

Players to watch

Cesc Fabregas: AC Milan are said to be interested in signing the Spain midfielder and have already begun talks about the Chelsea man, Calciomercato says.

Lorenzo Pellegrini: Manchester United are looking to bring in the Roma midfielder in a £26million deal, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Adrien Rabiot: Barcelona are interested in the France midfielder whose contract at PSG expires in June, Marca says.