Gary Anderson denies farting during darts in bizarre post-match interview
Strange incident occurs in Wolverhampton.
Gary Anderson was forced to deny farting on stage during a darts tournament in what must surely be the strangest post-match interview of his career.
The Scot had just beaten Dutchman Wesley Harms 10-2 to progress to the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton when an interviewer for Dutch TV station RTL7L prompted the discussion.
“Just spoke to Wesley, besides that he said you were a class player … he said that it was smelly on the stage,” the reporter said.
Anderson then asked: “I thought Wesley had farted on stage, did he?”
The reporter replied “I think he thinks you did it”, resulting in a forceful denial from the two-time world champion.
“You can put your finger up my a***, there’ll be no smell there,” Anderson said.
“There was a stink, I thought it was him. Then he started playing better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out.
“If I’d farted and it smelled like that I’d put my hands up and say: ‘Sorry, I need to go off.’
“It (the smell) was table side. It was eggs, rotten eggs. Every time you walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs.”
Anderson faces Michael Unterbuchner for a place in the final, when hopefully the players will break records rather than wind.
