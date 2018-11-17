Everyone up to speed for Albania game, says Scotland captain Andy Robertson

Captain Andy Robertson insists every player in the much-changed Scotland squad will be up to speed for the Nations League double-header against Albania and Israel.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney returned to the Parkhead club with a tight hamstring on Friday to become the ninth withdrawal from Alex McLeish’s group ahead of the game against Albania in Shkoder on Saturday night.

McLeish has called in Scott Bain, Jamie MacDonald, Jack Hendry, David Bates, Scott McTominay and Jack Hendry while Sheffield United’s John Fleck has been added to the squad for the game against Israel at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the final two Group C1 fixtures, Scotland trail Israel by three points and two victories would guarantee a spot in the play-offs for the 2020 European Championships.

Asked how disruptive the call-offs have been to preparations, the Liverpool left-back said, “it has been, of course it has” but he is still confident of success.

“Luckily in our training we have not set out an 11 as such, we have been doing a lot of changes and playing 11 v 11,” he said.

“Training has been 100 per cent and everyone should know their jobs.

“That is why if people get called in to the starting 11, they are ready to go.

Advertising

“We have to focus on what is ahead.

“We travelled with a squad and that squad is hopefully good enough to get three points tonight.”

Scotland beat Albania 2-0 at Hampden Park and McLeish is looking for another win which would set them up for a big night in Glasgow next week.

He said: “We played a pretty good game in Glasgow, a pretty dynamic game.

“We knew we weren’t perfect and we are not perfect yet, we are still trying to build something.

“We know it is going to be a tough game against Albania in front of their own fans but we have prepared well and we trust the players to give a top performance.”