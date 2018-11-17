Advertising
A history of England v Croatia in pictures
The two countries meet in a Nations League decider at Wembley on Sunday.
England host Croatia in a Nations League match on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the tournament finals and the losers to be relegated to League B.
Here, Press Association Sport looks through its archive at some of the best images from previous meetings between the two countries.
