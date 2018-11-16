Advertising
Draymond Green and Kevin Durant reunited but Warriors lose heavily in Houston
Warriors have lost three of their last five games.
Draymond Green’s return to the Golden State side could not prevent the Warriors losing 107-86 to the Houston Rockets.
Green had been handed a one-game suspension following an altercation with team-mate Kevin Durant during Monday’s defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Warriors had returned to winning ways against the Atlanta Hawks as Green sat out, but the back-to-back NBA champions suffered a third defeat in their last five games on Thursday.
Green did not contribute a point, while Durant scored 20 for the Warriors, who were again missing star Steph Curry.
James Harden scored 27 points for the Rockets as they recorded a third straight win, boosted by a fourth-quarter run of 21 unanswered points.
The Denver Nuggets produced a superb display to thrash the Atlanta Hawks 138-93.
Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 25 points as seven players reached double figures.
The Nuggets raced to a 13-0 start were 75-57 up at half-time.
Paul Millsap and Gary Harris finished with 18 points each, and replacements Trey Lyles and Jamal Murray added 14 as Denver ended a four-game losing streak.
In the night’s other game, the Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-111, with Lou Williams scoring nine points in the final four minutes to add to his top score of 23.
