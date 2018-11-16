Advertising
A history of England v Croatia in pictures
The World Cup semi-finalists are set to battle for a place at the Nations League finals.
England host Croatia in a winner-takes-all Nations League match on Sunday afternoon.
Victory at Wembley guarantees progression to the finals for either nation while England will be relegated if they lose or record a score draw.
Here, Press Association Sport looks through its archive at some of the best images from previous meetings between the two countries.
