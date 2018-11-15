Wayne Rooney’s England farewell in pictures

Wayne Rooney made his 120th and final international appearance during England’s 3-0 victory over the United States.

The country’s all-time top-scorer retired from Three Lions duty in August, but was handed a farewell at Wembley on Thursday night.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how the striker’s night unfolded.

Rooney speaks to FA TV presenter Craig Mitch before kick-off (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney shares a pre-match joke with his team-mates (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney and Raheem Sterling in conversation during the warm-up (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rooney’s wife, Coleen , and children on the pitch before kick-off (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney receives a plaque from Harry Kane (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney sings the national anthem (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney enters proceedings in the 58th minute (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney soon takes over as captain from Fabian Delph (Mike Egerton/PA)

A pitch invader runs over to Rooney (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney has a shot from distance (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney celebrates with goalscorer Callum Wilson (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney almost finds the net (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney nearly gets on the end of a cross late on (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane congratulates Rooney after the final whistle (Mike Egerton/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate shakes hands with Rooney (Nick Potts/PA)