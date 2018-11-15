Menu

Wayne Rooney’s England farewell in pictures

UK & international sports

The former Manchester United striker came off the bench against the United States.

Wayne Rooney had his international farewell at Wembley

Wayne Rooney made his 120th and final international appearance during England’s 3-0 victory over the United States.

The country’s all-time top-scorer retired from Three Lions duty in August, but was handed a farewell at Wembley on Thursday night.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how the striker’s night unfolded.

Rooney speaks to FA TV presenter Craig Mitch before kick-off
Rooney speaks to FA TV presenter Craig Mitch before kick-off (Nick Potts/PA)
Rooney shares a pre-match joke with his team-mates
Rooney shares a pre-match joke with his team-mates (Nick Potts/PA)
Rooney and Raheem Sterling in conversation during the warm-up
Rooney and Raheem Sterling in conversation during the warm-up (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rooney's wife, Coleen , and children on the pitch before kick-off
Rooney’s wife, Coleen , and children on the pitch before kick-off (Nick Potts/PA)
Rooney receives a plaque from Harry Kane
Rooney receives a plaque from Harry Kane (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney sings the national anthem
Rooney sings the national anthem (Nick Potts/PA)
Rooney enters proceedings in the 58th minute
Rooney enters proceedings in the 58th minute (Nick Potts/PA)
Rooney soon takes over as captain from Fabian Delph
Rooney soon takes over as captain from Fabian Delph (Mike Egerton/PA)
A pitch invader runs over to Rooney
A pitch invader runs over to Rooney (Nick Potts/PA)

Rooney has a shot from distance
Rooney has a shot from distance (Nick Potts/PA)
Rooney celebrates with goalscorer Callum Wilson
Rooney celebrates with goalscorer Callum Wilson (Nick Potts/PA)
Rooney almost finds the net
Rooney almost finds the net (Nick Potts/PA)
Rooney nearly gets on the end of a cross late on
Rooney nearly gets on the end of a cross late on (Nick Potts/PA)
Kane congratulates Rooney after the final whistle
Kane congratulates Rooney after the final whistle (Mike Egerton/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate shakes hands with Rooney
England manager Gareth Southgate shakes hands with Rooney (Nick Potts/PA)
Rooney applauds the England fans for one last time
Rooney applauds the England fans for one last time (Nick Potts/PA)
UK & international sports

