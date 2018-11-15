Wayne Rooney’s England farewell in pictures

Farmers in Shropshire and Mid-Wales urged to act on safety measures
A rural expert is urging farmers to be vigilant after more than 30 deaths across Britain last year, up three on the previous year.
Advertising
The former Manchester United striker came off the bench against the United States.
Wayne Rooney made his 120th and final international appearance during England’s 3-0 victory over the United States.
The country’s all-time top-scorer retired from Three Lions duty in August, but was handed a farewell at Wembley on Thursday night.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at how the striker’s night unfolded.
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
A rural expert is urging farmers to be vigilant after more than 30 deaths across Britain last year, up three on the previous year.
Welsh Water's investment has topped £219 million for first six months of the year and says it is on course for £460 million over the year
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.