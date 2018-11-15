Sinclair suspended for Rovers’ clash with Scunthorpe

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke is likely to make changes from his side which lost to Exeter in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Summer signing Tareiq Holmes-Dennis could retain his place after an impressive performance against Exeter which saw four players make their debuts.

The side to play Scunthorpe, however, is expected to resemble the one from their last league match against Barnet.

Clarke will be without Stuart Sinclair after the midfielder received a red card in the 1-1 draw with Barnet.

New signing Yasin Ben-El-Mhanni could feature on the bench for Scunthorpe after an impressive display against Mansfield Town in their Checkatrade Trophy loss during the week.

The former Newcastle midfielder played 90 minutes on Tuesday and his performance will give manager Stuart McCall another option.

Funso Ojo and Stephen Humphrys could return this weekend after both managed 90 minutes midweek, in a game where Cameron Borthwick-Jackson returned to the bench.

Jordan Clarke could be out for up to six weeks with an injury to his shoulder sustained in last weekend’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Burton.