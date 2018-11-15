Bale ‘ready’ to face Denmark, says Wales boss Giggs

Gareth Bale has been declared fit for Wales’ crunch Nations League clash against Denmark on Friday.

Bale picked up an ankle injury in Real Madrid’s 4-2 LaLiga victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has followed a different routine this week to the one he is used to before a game, but Bale joined the rest of his team-mates at a Cardiff City Stadium training session on Thursday morning.

“He’s good,” Wales manager Ryan Giggs said of Bale at this pre-match press conference.

“He arrived a little bit later than the rest of the group after playing on Sunday evening.

“But he’s fine, he’s looked good this week and he’s ready.

“He had a little bit of a different programme earlier in the week, but the last couple of days he’s been good.”

Wales have lost defenders Chris Mepham and Neil Taylor and striker George Thomas from the original 26-man squad that Giggs named.

But Giggs says confidence is high ahead of a game that could see Wales win promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

Victory for either side would see them join the elite in League A, while a draw would leave Denmark needing to beat the Republic of Ireland in their final game at home to take top spot.

Giggs has described Denmark game as ‘cup final’. ‘You want that added edge in preparation. To go into that group pot A would be great because you want to play and test yourself against the best.” — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) November 15, 2018

“There’s lots of incentives to top the group,” Giggs said.

“To actually win a competitive group would be great, and then you get a second bite of the cherry with regards to the (2020) Euros if you don’t qualify automatically.

“It will have an effect on the seedings come the Euro draw as well.

“We started off wanting to win, it’s a new tournament.

“We wanted to win the first one, our first Nations League, and it’s in our hands.

Ryan Giggs is wary of the quality of the likes of Christian Eriksen (Adam Davy/PA).

“It’s not going to be easy because we’re up against a top-class side.

“They’ve got a top-class manager and a group of players who have proved over a period of time that they are tough to beat.”

Giggs said he had no concerns over Aaron Ramsey, whose Premier League game-time at Arsenal has been limited in recent weeks.

Aaron Ramsey has struggled for game time in the Premier League this season (Mike Egerton/PA).

“I think he’s played enough and done OK,” Giggs said.

“He started last week in the Europa League, slightly deeper in a different role against Sporting (Lisbon), and I think he’s had games.

“He got a bit of the game on Sunday and, just like Gareth, he’s fine.”