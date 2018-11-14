Sri Lanka scoreboard takes familiar tone with England team

The scorers in Kandy took a familiar tone with several members of the England team on day one of the second Test.

The imposing scoreboard at Pallekele Stadium referred to a handful of the touring team on first-name terms – with ‘Rory’, ‘Keaton’, ‘Sam’, ‘Adil’ and ‘James’ all listed.

Tea time scoreboard in Kandy. No issue with the mix of surnames and first names, but surely it should be ‘Jimmy’ not ‘James’ pic.twitter.com/NPoO1KXkOq — Rory Dollard (@thervd) November 14, 2018

Naming conventions are different in the sub-continent, and several of the Sri Lankans were also alluded to by their forenames.

England captain Joe Root, referred to by his surname, was listed at the top of the order, as is customary for skippers in Sri Lanka, with Suranga Lakmal at the head of the list for the hosts.