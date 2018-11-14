Menu

Advertising

Sri Lanka scoreboard takes familiar tone with England team

UK & international sports | Published:

Several players were referred to by their first names.

James Anderson was referred to by his first name on the scoreboard in Kandy (Adam Davy/PA)

The scorers in Kandy took a familiar tone with several members of the England team on day one of the second Test.

The imposing scoreboard at Pallekele Stadium referred to a handful of the touring team on first-name terms – with ‘Rory’, ‘Keaton’, ‘Sam’, ‘Adil’ and ‘James’ all listed.

Naming conventions are different in the sub-continent, and several of the Sri Lankans were also alluded to by their forenames.

England captain Joe Root, referred to by his surname, was listed at the top of the order, as is customary for skippers in Sri Lanka, with Suranga Lakmal at the head of the list for the hosts.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News