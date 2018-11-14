Advertising
Nine of the best for Dimitri Van den Bergh in Wolverhampton
The Belgian threw the perfect leg against Stephen Bunting.
Dimitri Van den Bergh became the first player to hit a nine-darter in the Grand Slam of Darts for three years during his second-round win over Stephen Bunting.
The Belgian moved to within one leg of victory with nine perfect darts, following two maximums with treble 20, treble 19 and double 12.
Van den Bergh lapped up the applause from the Wolverhampton crowd before composing himself to secure a 10-6 win, which sent him into the quarter-finals.
He told Sky Sports: “I still don’t know what happened! I am over the moon.”
Dave Chisnall was the last player to hit a perfect leg in the Grand Slam, his first on television, during his victory over Peter Wright in 2015.
