Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy has knee surgery

UK & international sports | Published:

The full-back missed most of City’s title winning season last term.

Benjamin Mendy will be sidelined again for Manchester City after undergoing a knee operation on Wednesday.

The defender had surgery on his left knee in Barcelona after pulling out of the France squad, City confirmed.

It is a meniscus problem and not a repeat of the cruciate knee ligament injury which saw him miss the majority of last season.

No time frame has been given for the full-back’s recovery.

“Surgery was conducted on Wednesday evening and everyone at Manchester City wishes Benjamin a speedy recovery,” a City statement added.

Mendy played 90 minutes in City’s 3-1 Manchester derby win on Sunday but withdrew from international duty afterwards.

The 24-year-old was assessed by City’s surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona before having surgery.

Benjamin Mendy played in the Manchester derby on Sunday
Benjamin Mendy played in the Manchester derby on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)

Mendy, who has nine caps for France, suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in September 2017 before returning in April.

He made seven appearances in City’s title winning season last term, enough to earn a winners’ medal having joined from Monaco for a reported £52million.

Fabian Delph, Danilo and Oleksandr Zinchenko are options to replace him at left-back for City boss Pep Guardiola.

