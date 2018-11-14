Gareth Southgate: Wayne Rooney to hand out shirts to England debutants

Gareth Southgate will usher in a new era as the country pays tribute to Wayne Rooney, with the England manager confirming there will be a “few debuts” against the United States.

Wembley will stand to honour the all-time top-scorer’s contribution to the Three Lions in Thursday evening’s friendly.

Rooney will also hand out the shirts to England’s new boys, with uncapped Callum Wilson, Lewis Dunk, Alex McCarthy and Marcus Bettinelli vying for their first senior appearance.

“The informal part of that has been going on all week,” Southgate said when asked if the former captain had spoken to the players.

“We will have some debuts and he is going to present the shirts to the debutants tomorrow and I have asked him to talk to the guys about a couple of areas in particular.

“A lot of that has taken place with the more formal part tomorrow.”

Southgate will experiment with Sunday’s Nations League encounter against Croatia looming large, with Joe Gomez set to miss out on Thursday with that match in mind and Luke Shaw a doubt.

“Joe, we’ve modified (his training) in the early part of the week just to make sure that we give him the best chance for being involved on Sunday,” Southgate said.

“We just need to check on Luke Shaw a bit later. Other than that, everybody trained today and no problems.”