Clarkson leads Cleveland to victory over Charlotte

The struggling Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a five-game losing streak as they toppled the Charlotte Hornets 113-89.

Jordan Clarkson led the way with 24 points, while Tristan Thompson had 21 rebounds to help the Cavs to their second win of the season.

The first quarter was their highest-scoring opening quarter of the season, with 38 points.

James Harden scored 19 points in the second half to help the Houston Rockets overcome the Denver Nuggets 109-99.

Jamal Murray helped Denver get to within four of tying the match in the final quarter, but a run of points from Harden ensured the Rockets were well ahead in the closing minutes.

Clint Capela was the top-scorer with 24 points, while Chris Paul added 21 to send the Nuggets to their fourth straight loss.

Meanwhile, defending champions the Golden State Warriors eased past the Atlanta Hawks 110-103.

Kevin Durant finished with 29 points and six rebounds, while Klay Thompson had 24 points as the Warriors improved their record to 8-1 at home this season.

They remain at the top of the Western Conference standings, ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Elsewhere, Washington beat Orlando 117-109, Philadelphia beat Miami by 10 points, New Toronto lost to New Orleans by 16.

Dallas got the better of Chicago 103-98, Utah beat Memphis by eight points, while Minnesota beat Brooklyn 120-113.

Phoenix lost to Oklahoma City by 17 points while 27 points in the final quarter helped Sacramento beat San Antonio 104-99.