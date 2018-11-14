Christian Pulisic: The sky is the limit for Jadon Sancho

Christian Pulisic says the “sky is the limit” for his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho.

Teenage sensation Sancho is set to make his first England start when the United States visit Wembley on Thursday.

The 18-year-old has forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans by helping Dortmund establish a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

American Pulisic, who will be on the opposing team to his club mate in the London friendly, has backed Sancho for a bright future.

“The sky is the limit for a guy like that, he’s got so much talent and he’s a great young player,” Pulisic told Sky Sports.

“We’ve talked about playing against each other possibly – it would be a lot of fun because obviously we are in training and competing every day and it’s cool to see a guy like that.”

Sancho arrived in Germany from Manchester City in 2017 in search of more first-team football.

He has registered five goals and eight assists for Dortmund this season.

Pulisic, who also moved to the Bundesliga as a teenager, added: “Sometimes you have to take a risk if you want great things to happen.

“I had to do the same thing moving to Germany. I’m really happy for him that things are working out and just want him to continue to push and continue to get better.”