Wayne Rooney’s England career in pictures
The 33-year-old will make a special return to international football this week.
Wayne Rooney will make a one-off international comeback when England host the United States in a friendly match at Wembley on Thursday night.
The Wayne Rooney Foundation International will see England’s all-time leading goalscorer take to the field to collect a 120th cap as he is honoured for his Three Lions record.
Here, Press Association Sport looks into the archives for some of the best images from across Rooney’s international career.
