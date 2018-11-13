Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert’s injury overshadows Minnesota Timberwolves win

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-113 in a game which was overshadowed after Caris LeVert suffered a leg injury in the final seconds of the first half.

The Nets guard fell after leaping to defend at the rim and was tended to by medics on court, leaving fans and fellow players visibly shocked.

He was reportedly taken to hospital for assessment on his right leg, and supporters from across the league sent their well-wishes.

Kenny Atkinson on Caris LeVert: Our only thoughts are with him. Nothing else matters. pic.twitter.com/xCNaRsk1Kc — YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 13, 2018

Despite getting to within a point of tying the match in the fourth quarter, the Nets could not stop a late surge from the Timberwolves, capped by a three-pointer from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a six-game losing streak to claim a 126-110 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

E’Twaun Moore scored a season-high 30 points while Jrue Holiday added another 29.

The Brow dominated as the Pelicans handed the Raptors their first home loss! ?: 25 PTS, 20 REB, 6 AST#DoItBig | #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/ExXXOdoqQx — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 13, 2018

Joel Embiid racked up 35 points and 18 rebounds and JJ Redick supplied 25 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers overcome the Miami Heat 124-114.

And the Utah Jazz rallied late on with a 14-5 run in the final six minutes to topple the Memphis Grizzlies 96-88.

Oklahoma City Thunder took 22 straight points in the first quarter of a 118-101 win over the Phoenix Suns, while the Washington Wizards won two games in row for the first time this season with a 117-109 defeat of the Orlando Magic.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks routed the Chicago Bulls 103-98, the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-99 and the Los Angeles Clippers toppled the Golden State Warriors 121-116 in overtime.