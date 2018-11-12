Sturridge charged with misconduct in connection with alleged betting breaches

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules, the governing body has announced.

The FA said Sturridge’s alleged breaches were in relation to passing on information about players, managers, team selection or disciplinary matters, which was not publicly available at the time.

“Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of January 2018.

“He has until 6pm on Tuesday, November 20 2018 to respond to the charge.”

Liverpool said in a statement that Sturridge, 29, had assured the club he had never placed a football bet.

The club’s statement read: “Daniel has given his full and unequivocal co-operation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so.

“Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football.

“As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment.”

England international Sturridge, who won his last cap against Lithuania in October 2017, joined Liverpool from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee in 2013.

He finished last season on loan at West Brom, but has scored four goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.