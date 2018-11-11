Menu

Ronnie O’Sullivan conquers Kyren Wilson in Coventry

UK & international sports | Published:

The five-time world champion claimed victory with a final-frame clearance of 110.

Ronnie O’Sullivan overcame Kyren Wilson 10-9 in a Champion of Champions tournament final thriller at the Ricoh Arena.

The five-time world champion produced a clearance of 110 in the final frame – his 11th century in Coventry – to claim his 66th tournament win and the main prize of £100,000.

O’Sullivan led 5-3 at the break and immediately extended his advantage with a final best break of 131.

But Wilson quickly turned an 8-5 deficit into a 9-8 lead before O’Sullivan held his nerve to win the final two frames.

O’Sullivan, 42, told ITV4: “I’m just pleased to be competing. My main goal is to enjoy it and play with freedom.

“If I win I win, if I don’t I don’t. It’s just a game and it’s nice to still be playing.”

