Quinn Cook steps up to lead Golden State Warriors to victory

Quinn Cook replaced an injured Stephen Curry and scored a season-high 27 points to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 116-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant also made sure the Warriors did not miss Curry, out with a groin injury, as well as injured Draymond Green, scoring 28 points and adding 11 assists.

Thirteen of Durant’s points came in the first quarter and the Warriors kept up the momentum to see out the win and end Brooklyn’s three-game winning streak.

The Toronto Raptors maintained their perfect home record, beating the New York Knicks 128-112.

Pascal Siakam had a career-high 23 points, while Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors’ sixth win in a row.

Mike Conley shone in the second half of the Memphis Grizzlies’ victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 21 in the last two quarters and hitting a season high of 32 overall.

DeMar DeRozan did not fare as well for the San Antonio Spurs, scoring a season-low 13 points, but 11 rebounds in under 40 minutes helped push the Spurs to a 96-89 win over the Houston Rockets.

Lou Williams’ jumper with 0.3 seconds left on the clock in overtime saw the Los Angeles Clippers edge the Milwaukee Bucks 128-126, while the Chicago Bulls claimed a narrow 99-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Elsewhere, the Washington Wizards rallied to beat the Miami Heat 116-110, the Dallas Mavericks claimed their second win in nine games, triumphing 111-96 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James scored 25 points as the Los Angeles Lakers toppled the Sacramento Kings 101-86, and the Phoenix Suns were defeated 119-99 by the New Orleans Pelicans.