9 of the best answers from Leroy Sane’s Twitter Q&A ahead of landmark City game

Leroy Sane has spent more than two years lighting up the Premier League with Manchester City, but what would you ask him if you had the chance?

Football fans were given such an opportunity when the Germany forward decided to stage a Q&A on Twitter using the hashtag #AskLeroy, covering topics such as former national team colleague Mesut Ozil.

With that in mind, here are nine of Sane’s most intriguing answers.

1. Mesut Ozil

.@MesutOzil1088 is such an awesome friend and football player ??? I would have liked to continue playing with him for a while longer! #inSané #M1Ö https://t.co/rAcgmZNBKE — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018

2. The greatest?

I guess I’d go for either Messi or Ronaldinho ?? #inSané https://t.co/9tiB4WekeS — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018

3. vs Kyle Walker

Advertising

You won’t let this one go, will you? ? Okay, let’s find out who is faster at the end of this season. Deal? ??‍♂ https://t.co/m844C0IhNY — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018

4. The perfect player

5. The boss

Advertising

The coach is always looking for perfection ?? That keeps all of us improving ? #InSané https://t.co/xW6KFxOZa8 — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018

6. Best teammate and opponent

7. The Premier League

8. Dress sense

9. Best of the bunch