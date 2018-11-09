Sol strikes twice as Willem II win at PEC Zwolle

A Fran Sol brace helped Willem II to their third win of the season 3-2 at PEC Zwolle.

Willem II took an early lead through Damil Dankerlui before Fran Sol doubled the lead with his first goal of the game, and eighth of the season.

In the second half, PEC Zwolle had a number of chances to score before Vito van Crooy scored from a Kingsley Ehizibue cross to bring the home side back into the game.

Fran Sol added Willem II’s third before Zian Flemming headed the ball into the net to make it 3-2 with 10 minutes left.