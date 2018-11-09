Goal celebrations allowed, but not if it leads to a red card – Puel

Leicester boss Claude Puel would have no problem with any of his players replicating Demarai Gray’s emotional goal celebration against Burnley on Saturday – provided they were not sent off.

Gray’s goal at Cardiff last weekend was a release of a wave of pent up emotion at the end of a traumatic week for the club, following the tragic death of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash on October 27.

The winger scored what proved to be the winning goal in a 1-0 victory and celebrated by taking off his shirt to reveal a shirt with the message “For Khun Vichai”, as a tribute to the Thai billionaire. He received a yellow card from referee Lee Probert for doing so.

Leicester play at the King Power Stadium for the first time since the tragedy on Saturday.

Puel said: “I would have no problem if it happened again, the only thing would be a second yellow card.

“He can take off his shirt if he scores, I have no problem with this. I wouldn’t be happy if it was a second yellow card, of course, and the team was down to 10.”

The game at Cardiff was Leicester’s first since the crash, with the squad knowing they would fly out to Thailand for Khun Vichai’s funeral immediately after the final whistle.

Puel explained Gray’s reaction, saying: “I think it was the emotion and the gesture when he scored was fantastic, it came without thinking.

“The referee’s decision was a normal thing also, it’s the rules. We can’t be an exception and we need to accept this, of course.

“When a player scores a goal it is usually big emotion for himself. For Demarai, it was big emotion for his chairman and the squad.”

Meanwhile, Leicester announced on Friday night that they will erect a statue of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha outside the King Power Stadium as a permanent tribute.

His son Aiyawatt made the announcement by writing in a souvenir programme for Saturday’s match.