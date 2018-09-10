Michael O’Neill wants to get back to winning mindset

Michael ONeill has emphasised the importance of putting a win on the board when Northern Ireland face Israel in a friendly on Tuesday.

ONeills team were left frustrated on Saturday when they dominated their UEFA Nations League opener against Bosnia & Herzegovina only to find themselves defeated 2-1.

That result leaves them with only one win from their last eight games, and ONeill is wary of losing the momentum they built in qualifying for Euro 2016 and coming close to making this summers World Cup.

O’Neill: “There’s a sense of disappointment to lose on Saturday but lots of positives. This team is a work in progress with the youngsters.” #GAWA pic.twitter.com/SU0Xh2t8Oq — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) September 10, 2018

The manager is now hoping to see a similar performance to the one against Bosnia, but with a different outcome.

Wed like to see the same level of performance, the same intensity and same running power within the team and also a victory, he said. We need to get back into that mindset.

Saturdays defeat puts Northern Ireland on the back foot in their Nations League group before trips to Austria and Bosnia & Herzegovina in October, and ONeill wants his side to pick up some confidence before then.

It is time for us to get back to that habit of winning games which is a good habit, he said.

Advertising

We have two very difficult games in October and it will be difficult to win those games so it is important we do everything possible to try and beat Israel.

Michael O’Neill is considering changes (Liam McBurney/PA)

ONeill will freshen up his team but said he is not in a position to make wholesale changes.

It gives me an opportunity to look at some aspects of it, but were not in a position where we can just change nine players, he said.

Advertising

To do that wed need to ask players to play out of position, and when you bring players in you want to give them the best chance to do well, so its important to put them into a team which is cohesive and as strong as possible.

One talking point will be who starts in goal. Bailey Peacock-Farrell made his first competitive appearance at the weekend but found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons with Bosnias decisive second goal the result

of a horrible mix-up with Craig Cathcart.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell made his debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Brian Lawless/PA)

ONeill may make a change but said the goal would not come into his thinking.

It was good for me to get Bailey on the pitch, he said. He will be disappointed with the nature of the second goal but one thing Ive noticed is hes already left it behind. Hes not the type of guy who is going to dwell

on things.

Hes in a position at this club where I imagine hes being pushed every day and thats good for us.

Any changes that are made will not be a reflection on performance but just on giving a bit of freshness to the team.

Gavin Whyte (second left) hopes for a debut against Israel (Liam McBurney/PA)

Gavin Whyte, meanwhile, is pushing to make his debut. The 22-year-old midfielder only began playing full-time football this season after joining Oxford from Crusaders, and ONeill said the difference was noticeable already

compared to his first call-up in May.

Hes training really well, far better than he did in the summer, he said. I already see a lot of development with him going into full-time football.

Whether he gets the opportunity tomorrow well see but I do feel we have another player who is going to soon be a full international player.

When he first came in he was a little bit timid, a little bit light but he doesnt look like that now, he looks sharp.

Rangers forward Kyle Lafferty missed Mondays training after taking a knock on Saturday, but ONeill said he was simply being rested.