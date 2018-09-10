Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United have their sights on Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, according to The Sun. It has long been thought the forward could join up with Barcelona, but reports suggest Jose Mourinho is hoping to tempt the 24-year-old to the Premier League with a £107million offer in January.

Despite attentions turning to Luke Shaw‘s horror head injury while playing for England last week, his recent return to good form does not appear to have gone unnoticed by his club boss. However, The Sun says the left-back is in no hurry to commit his future to United, who are said to want to cement a deal before he goes out of contract next summer.

Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands. I’m a fighter so I will be back soon! ❤?? — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) September 8, 2018

Amid rumours the door has been closed on a new deal between John Terry and Aston Villa, the club are now said to be looking at free agent Robert Huth. The Mirror reports that with Terry seemingly heading for Spartak Moscow, Huth could be the answer to Villa’s centre-back woes.

Talks could be set to take place between Chelsea and AC Milan as the Blues target winger Suso, The Sun says. Chelsea are hoping to entice Milan by offering Tiemoue Bakayoko – currently on loan in Italy – as part of a swap deal, the paper reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Stay or go? Daniele Rugani is said to be still in favour at Juventus (Nick Potts/PA)

Daniele Rugani: Chelsea’s hopes of landing the Juventus defender could be handed a blow amid speculation the Italian giants are poised to offer the 24-year-old a new deal. The Sun reports the Serie A champions are keen to hold on to their centre-back, having already turned down a large bid in the summer.

Zinedine Zidane: Speculation continues to mount over the Frenchman’s managerial future, with the Mirror saying he is on standby should Mourinho be shown the exit door at Old Trafford – and the former Real Madrid boss remaining the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed the Portuguese.