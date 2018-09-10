Fairytale farewell century for Cook in final Test innings

Alastair Cook hit a fairytale farewell century in his final Test innings for England.

The former England captain, who hit a hundred on debut in 2006, registered his 33rd Test ton on the fourth day of the final Test against India at The Oval.

With current skipper Joe Root also reaching three figures, England were well in command as they reached 321 for four in the afternoon to open up a lead of 361.

The moment Alastair Cook reached his 33rd Test century in his last innings! ? Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/6erwzLEIKR#ThankYouChef ?‍? #EngvInd pic.twitter.com/qnobBrQdoA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2018

Cook finally fell for 147 – moments after Root was dismissed – after also passing the 12,400-run tally of Kumar Sangakkara during the course of his innings to become the fifth highest run scorer in Test history.

The end came when he nicked behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Hanuma Vihari. His runs came from 286 deliveries and included 14 fours.

The opener, who also registered a half-century in the first innings, began the day on 46 and soon moved past 50 with a trademark clip of his legs for four off Jasprit Bumrah.

Yet his sights were clearly set much higher and he continued to make steady progress.

Cook was in fine touch in his final Test innings (John Walton/PA)

His next landmark came as he reached 76 with a single into the legside to surpass Sangakkara and, in addition, become the most prolific left-hander in Test cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid have scored more runs.

Cook actually reached his hundred fortuitously, hitting a single into the onside – and then watching as Bumrah’s wayward throw ran away for four overthrows.

Cook celebrated by acknowledging the crowd, hugging Root and then punching his fist towards the sky. He grinned broadly as he received a lengthy standing ovation.

At the other end Root, who resumed on 29, accumulated quickly and passed 100 in 151 deliveries with 11 fours and a six.

It was his first century since last summer and was a classy, fluent effort as India – without the injured Ishant Sharma – struggled to contain the runs.

He was twice reprieved, however, as he was dropped on 46 by Ajinkya Rahane and on 94 by Cheteshwar Pujara at slip. The first was a difficult opportunity while Pujara may have been unsighted by the diving Pant for the second.

His partnership with Cook was worth 259 when he found substitute fielder Hardik Pandya at deep midwicket trying to clear the boundary off Vihari. Cook was dismissed off the very next ball and received yet another standing ovation as he left the field.