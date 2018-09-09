Watch the amazing moment a Grand Prix rider grabs a rival’s brake mid-race

An Italian rider has shocked the world of motor sport by attempting to grab an opponent’s brake lever in the middle of a race.

Romano Fenati, 22, was alongside compatriot Stefano Manzi on the straight during the Moto2 race at the San Marino Grand Prix when he reached over and made a grab at his opponent’s bike.

"He deserves a flogging." "Get him off the track." Romano Fenati grabs the front brake of Stefano Manzi. Unbelievable ? What was he thinking?!#SanMarinoGP pic.twitter.com/g93QtfT9O0 — Watch the #SanMarinoGP on BT Sport (@btsportmotogp) September 9, 2018

Footage shows Manzi briefly shaken off balance by the incident before regaining control of his bike.

Marinelli Snipers rider Fenati, meanwhile, was disqualified from the race and is facing calls for a lengthy ban from the sport.

Former MotoGP rider Colin Edwards told BT Sport: “This is unbelievable. Are you getting me? That’s where you just tell him, ‘hey man, go pack your bag and we’ll see you next year’. That’s ridiculous.”

"This is a man who has got form for doing stupid things on track." "You're putting someones life in danger." "Every now and again you get one bad apple. Fenati's done it before, see ya." Neil Hodgson and Colin Edwards discuss Romano Fenati's moment of madness… pic.twitter.com/UZkfalFz6g — Watch the #SanMarinoGP on BT Sport (@btsportmotogp) September 9, 2018

Neil Hodgson, another former MotoGP rider, added: “Motorcycling is dangerous. Let me tell you, this is about 120 maybe 130 mph… If he’d have crashed at that point it would have been a massive crash.

“It’s road rage. These are supposed to be professionals – they are professionals – and every now and again you get one bad apple. Fenati’s done it before. See ya.”

Fenati, a rookie at Moto2 level, once kicked out at Niklas Ajo while he was racing in Moto3 and in 2016 was released by his VR46 team for “repeated behaviour not in line with the disciplinary rules”.

Moto2 is the level below the elite MotoGP class of grand prix motorcycle racing.