Leicester duo set for home international after England call comes

Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray are celebrating their first senior England call-ups as Luke Shaw prepares to return Manchester United having sustained concussion against Spain.

Gareth Southgate’s side started their maiden UEFA Nations League campaign with a frustrating 2-1 defeat on a night when concerns over their 23-year-old left-back’s well-being overshadowed proceedings.

Shaw superbly set up Marcus Rashford’s opener on his first England start since September 2015 – an appearance that came just a week before suffering a hideous double leg break in a Champions League tie.

Demarai Gray has earned a senior call-up (Joe Giddens/PA)

The left-back appeared to suffer another major injury minutes into second half on Saturday, with his head appearing to hit Dani Carvajal’s hip before sickeningly bouncing off the turf.

The impact was audible from the stands and led to him leaving on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask and a neck brace after lengthy treatment.

Thankfully Shaw was walking and talking before the match was out and tweeted he was “doing fine” that night, but the full-back will return to United on Monday after being concussed against Spain.

A statement from the Football Association read: “Luke Shaw remained at St. George’s Park today for further rest and monitoring having sustained concussion against Spain yesterday. He will return to his club tomorrow.”

Luke Shaw had impressed before injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Shaw’s injury has opened the opportunity for uncapped left-back Chilwell, who moves up from the England Under-21s squad with Leicester team-mate Gray.

The pair could make their senior bows on home turf this Tuesday as the King Power Stadium plays host to the Three Lions’ friendly against Switzerland.

Chilwell and Gray were part of the Foxes’ Premier League triumph in 2016 and come into the squad after helping the Young Lions keep control of their European Championship qualifying group with a 0-0 draw against Holland.

Southgate spoke of his intention to turn to the Under-21s squad at the start of the meet-up in the wake of the enforced withdrawals of Adam Lallana and Raheem Sterling.

Uncapped Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli had been the only player to have been added to the initial squad.

Chilwell and Gray will not be replaced in the Under-21s squad for Tuesday’s qualifier in Latvia.