Serena Williams’ US Open final loss to Naomi Osaka saw the American have an extraordinary confrontation with umpire Carlos Ramos after she was given a warning for coaching from the stands.

Williams was subsequently penalised a point for a second offence, smashing her racket, and then a game after she verbally abused Ramos, calling him a liar and a thief.

The 23-time grand slam winner has been fined 17,000 US dollars (approximately £13,000) for her offences in the final.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at previous high-profile confrontations between sportspeople and officials.

Serena Williams

This was not the first time Williams has had notable exchanges with officials at Flushing Meadows. In 2009 she was penalised for threatening a line judge in a semi-final against Kim Clijsters and put on a two-year probation. Two years later she was fined 2,000 dollars (£1,250) after calling umpire Eva Asderaki “a hater” and “unattractive inside” for calling a hindrance penalty against her during a final defeat to Sam Stosur.

John McEnroe

Perhaps the most famous on-court outburst the sport has seen came from John McEnroe at Wimbledon in 1981 during his match against against Tom Gullikson. Furious over a call from umpire Edward James, the New Yorker cried: “You can’t be serious man, you cannot be serious!” He added: “That ball was on the line. Chalk flew up! How can you possibly call that out?” He was fined 1,500 dollars.

Jeff Tarango

Another memorable case from the world of tennis also occurred at Wimbledon, in 1995, when Tarango was aggrieved by several calls in his match against Alexander Mronz. Californian Tarango stormed out of the match, telling umpire Bruno Rebeuh: “You are the most corrupt official in the game.” Tarango’s wife, Benedicte, then slapped Rebeuh in the face. Tarango was banned from the following year’s Wimbledon.

Paolo Di Canio

The Italian forward lost his cool in dramatic fashion while playing for Sheffield Wednesday against Arsenal in 1998, reacting to being sent off by pushing referee Paul Alcock in the chest, sending him backpedalling and eventually to the ground. Di Canio was banned for 11 matches by the Football Association and fined £10,000.

Alex Higgins

Northern Ireland’s two-time world snooker champion was given a five-tournament ban and fined £12,000 after headbutting UK Championship tournament director Paul Hatherell in 1986. Then, in 1990, threatening to have fellow player Dennis Taylor shot and punching a tournament director at the World Championship led to him being banned for the rest of the season.