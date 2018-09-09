Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja frustrate England

England could only claim one wicket from the opening session as India reached 240 for seven at lunch on day three of the fifth Specsavers Test at The Oval.

After the tourists started the day on 174 for six in their first innings, trailing by 158 runs, England were frustrated in their attempts to make a breakthrough.

Debutant Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja flourished in a 77-run stand until Moeen Ali struck, having the former caught behind pushing forward for 56.

It was a tight call for third umpire Bruce Oxenford to confirm his colleague Kumar Dharmasena’s on-field decision, but there was no compelling evidence to overrule the initial verdict.

Jadeja was still there at the first interval, unbeaten on 41, with India 92 runs behind.

James Anderson remains two wickets short of equalling Australian Glenn McGrath’s all-time world record of 563 for any seam bowler in Tests.

Earlier on Sunday it was announced that Anderson had been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after breaching level one of the International Cricket Council code of conduct on day two.

Advertising

Ben Stokes and England were frustrated on the third morning at The Oval (John Walton/PA)

The 36-year-old had made his disappointment clear with Dharmasena when he gave Virat Kohli not out lbw on 16 in the 29th over of India’s first innings, snatching his cap and jumper from the umpire and then speaking to him in an aggressive manner.

Anderson admitted to breaching article 2.1.5 of the code, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match”, and accepted the sanction to ensure no formal hearing was required.