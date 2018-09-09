England defender Harry Maguire commits future to Leicester

England defender Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester.

The 25-year-old joined the Foxes from Hull in the summer of 2017 and played every minute of their Premier League campaign last season before helping England reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Maguire, who Manchester United were reportedly interested in over the summer, said on Leicester’s official website: “Ever since I came to this club, I’ve always reiterated how good they’ve been to me.

“They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I’m looking forward to the future.”

The news of Maguire’s deal through to 2023 comes the day after he won his 13th senior cap as England lost 2-1 to Spain at Wembley in their Nations League opener.

He only made his England debut in October 2017 and was at Euro 2016 as a Three Lions fan.

Maguire told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Sportsweek programme: “I think the confidence and belief that I can play at this level is the main thing I got from the World Cup and hopefully I can take it now into the future.

“It’s been an unbelievable two years or so for myself, but I’m still on a ladder and I still feel like I’m climbing that ladder and want to be more successful.”

In what was England’s first match since the World Cup, Marcus Rashford’s opener was cancelled out by Saul Niguez before Rodrigo netted the winner just after the half-hour mark.

The hosts thought they had equalised in stoppage time, but substitute Danny Welbeck’s effort was ruled out as the Arsenal forward was deemed to have fouled David De Gea.

Maguire said: “I think it’s really harsh to give a foul. We were really unfortunate there.

Maguire helped England reach the World Cup semi-finals over the summer (Adam Davy/PA).

“You can see (against Spain) we’re actually really close to being a top team, but we’re still not there yet. There’s still improvement we need to do and we’re going to keep working hard on the training pitch and I think that’s the only way we can do it, and see where it takes us.

“Now we’ve reached the semi-finals of a World Cup, maybe the expectations of when we go to the Euros will be a little bit higher. But if we keep working hard, keep progressing, I feel like that’s the way it should be.”

England are next in action on Tuesday in a friendly against Switzerland at Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

Maguire said: “It’s a great game for myself to be involved in obviously. I think it’s going to be a great experience and a great atmosphere, as it always is there.

“So it’s one I’m definitely looking forward to and as a team we’ll be looking forward to.”