Watch: Ricardo Quaresma shows off his skills

The winger has plenty of strings to his bow.

Ricardo Quaresma, left, has skills

Portugal winger Ricardo Quaresma showed what he was capable of with one of the goals of the World Cup this summer.

The 34-year-old curled a spectacular effort from the edge of the box into the top corner with the outside of his boot during the 1-1 draw with Iran.

But it turns out that Besiktas player Quaresma has even more skills in his locker in training, as the video below shows.

