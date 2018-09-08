Advertising
Watch: Ricardo Quaresma shows off his skills
The winger has plenty of strings to his bow.
Portugal winger Ricardo Quaresma showed what he was capable of with one of the goals of the World Cup this summer.
The 34-year-old curled a spectacular effort from the edge of the box into the top corner with the outside of his boot during the 1-1 draw with Iran.
But it turns out that Besiktas player Quaresma has even more skills in his locker in training, as the video below shows.
