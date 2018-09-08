India’s Murali Vijay signs on for Essex stint

Essex have signed India batsman Murali Vijay for the last three games of the Specsavers County Championship season.

The 34-year-old, who played his country’s first two Tests against England this summer, joins as a replacement overseas player following Peter Siddle’s departure.

Vijay made a half-century against his new side during a tour match in July but was dropped by India after registering a pair at Lord’s.

Head Coach Anthony McGrath said: “We’re delighted that Murali has chosen to come here, he’s a great batsman who can score runs at the top of the order.

“Vijay’s run-scoring ability means he can be the difference-maker in a game, and that skill is something we were looking to bring in towards the end of the season and something that we’re excited about.”

Vijay added: “I was here with the India side about a month ago and saw first-hand just how good the crowd is. I can’t wait to play for Essex and hopefully win some matches.”