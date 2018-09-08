Advertising
India’s Murali Vijay signs on for Essex stint
The opening batsman will play the final three games of the championship season.
Essex have signed India batsman Murali Vijay for the last three games of the Specsavers County Championship season.
The 34-year-old, who played his country’s first two Tests against England this summer, joins as a replacement overseas player following Peter Siddle’s departure.
Vijay made a half-century against his new side during a tour match in July but was dropped by India after registering a pair at Lord’s.
Head Coach Anthony McGrath said: “We’re delighted that Murali has chosen to come here, he’s a great batsman who can score runs at the top of the order.
“Vijay’s run-scoring ability means he can be the difference-maker in a game, and that skill is something we were looking to bring in towards the end of the season and something that we’re excited about.”
Vijay added: “I was here with the India side about a month ago and saw first-hand just how good the crowd is. I can’t wait to play for Essex and hopefully win some matches.”
