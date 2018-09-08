England defender Luke Shaw ‘awake and alert’ after colliding with Dani Carvajal

Luke Shaw allayed concerns over his well-being after sustaining a sickening-looking injury that overshadowed England’s UEFA Nations League opener against Spain.

The 23-year-old sent in an exceptional pass for Marcus Rashford’s opener on his first international start since September 2015 – an appearance that came just a week before the hideous injury that he recently revealed nearly cost him his leg.

Update on @LukeShaw23: Luke is awake and alert, having been assessed by our doctor and given an X-ray. He'll stay with us overnight for further observation, with another update to come in the morning. pic.twitter.com/OZ7EV1SDWb — England (@England) September 8, 2018

But Shaw’s assured return to England duty came to a shuddering halt minutes into second half, with his head appearing to hit Dani Carvajal’s hip before bouncing off the turf.

The impact was audible from the stands and led to him leaving on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask and a neck brace after lengthy treatment.

However, Shaw’s condition is not as bad as first feared, with the left-back posting on Twitter an hour after the match ended 2-1.

Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands. I’m a fighter so I will be back soon! ❤?? — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) September 8, 2018

The Football Association said in a statement: “Luke is awake and alert, having been assessed by our doctor and given an X-ray.

Advertising

“He’ll stay with us overnight for further observation, with another update to come in the morning.”

England team-mates expressed relief about Shaw’s injury, with manager Gareth Southgate equally relieved.

“He’s sat up in the dressing room,” the Three Lions boss said. “He’s talking and seems fairly comfortable.

Hope that’s not as serious as it looked @LukeShaw23, wishing you a speedy recovery ? — Ashley Young (@youngy18) September 8, 2018

Advertising

“We’ll have to assess him a little bit more overnight and tomorrow, but that’s definitely a good sign.”

Asked if Shaw had been unconscious, Southgate said: “Difficult to tell at the moment.

“We’ll go through some test. It’s obviously a nasty-looking fall and collision. For certain, we won’t take any chances with his health but the good news he is awake, talking and seems reasonably fine.”

Shaw had only made one substitute appearance under Southgate before Saturday evening, when the full-back took his improved Manchester United form onto the international stage.

Rashford scores after great work from Shaw. All that excellent, nurturing by Mourinho paying off. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2018

“Great contribution for the goal,” the England manager said. “It’s a big thing, we’ve thrown him in today after a few games of the season.

“We have got quite a few players short of minutes and a bit of sharpness, so to come into a game like tonight after so long out of the international scene is as tough a test as you can have.

“But I thought he showed some good moments and he’s a player that I am sure can play a big part with us as we move forwards.

“That balance with the left footer for us, with him and Danny (Rose), was an advantage in several situations.”