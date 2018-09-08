Brazil seek to move on from lacklustre World Cup with 2-0 win over USA

Brazil put their World Cup disappointment behind them as the Selecao overpowered a youthful USA side 2-0.

Tite put out a strong Brazil outfit for the friendly in New Jersey with a front line of Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Douglas Costa.

And it was the latter pair who combined for the opening goal after 11 minutes: Costa getting the better of Antonee Robinson down the right flank before the Juventus man set up an easy chance for Firmino.

The lead was doubled in controversial circumstances just before half-time, Fabinho falling in the box and a soft penalty being given which Neymar dispatched.

44' | A controversial penalty is awarded, & Neymar extends Brazil's lead. ??0-2?? | #USAvBRA — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) September 8, 2018

It was the Paris Saint-Germain striker’s 57th goal for his country in 91 appearances and came off the back of a relatively barren World Cup where the world’s most expensive footballer only found the net twice.

Brazil were sent home at the hands of Belgium at the quarter-final stage in Russia 2-1, with 13 players remaining in the squad for a pair of friendlies.

FIM DE JOGO! #SeleçãoBrasileira retorna com vitória sobre os EUA. Os gols foram de Neymar e Firmino. #GigantesPorNatureza #BRAxEUA pic.twitter.com/Y249Utt1Sm — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) September 8, 2018

Advertising

This included the back line of Filipe Luis, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva who were joined in defence by Fabinho and managed to quell the infrequent attacks from Dave Sarachan’s side.

The pace of the game slowed down at the hour mark – with Brazil making use of all the permitted six substitutes to bring on Willian and give debuts to Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta.

And Brazil held firm despite the USA trying in vain to find space in their opponent’s half and saw out a comfortable win at the MetLife Stadium.