Advertising
US Open women’s final lowdown
Some key comparisons between the two finalists.
Serena Williams will face Naomi Osaka in the women’s final at the US Open on Saturday.
Here, Press Association down gives the lowdown on the final two.
Head to head
Williams 0-1 Osaka
Playing styles
Williams: The 36-year-old is of course renowned for her hard hitting and her big serve, the best in the history of the women’s game. But she is also a great athlete and, as she showed in her semi-final win over Anastasija Sevastova, an accomplished net player.
Osaka: In the same mould as Williams, with a strong serve and very powerful forehand. Osaka has a more rounded game since starting work with coach Sascha Bajin in pre-season. Uses her backhand intelligently and is an excellent front-runner.
Advertising
US Open records
Williams:
US Opens played: 18
Advertising
Best: Winner (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012-14)
Osaka:
US Opens played: 3
Best: Finalist (2018)
Time spent on court this tournament
Williams: 7hrs 38mins
Osaka: 7hrs 22mins
Aces
Williams: 64
Osaka: 27
Sets dropped
Williams: One
Osaka: One
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.