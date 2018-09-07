Serena Williams sweeps aside Anastasija Sevastova to reach 31st grand slam final

Serena Williams overcame her US Open semi-final hoodoo to reach a 31st grand slam singles final.

The 36-year-old recovered from a nervy start to beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-0 in just an hour and six minutes.

After losing the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber, Williams will have another chance on Saturday to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 slam singles titles against either Madison Keys or Naomi Osaka.

Williams had to fight back tears as she said: “It’s obviously really incredible. A year ago I was literally fighting for my life after I had the baby.

All the feels…@serenawilliams will contest her first final in Flushing Meadows since 2014!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/ZAvZdCb4Wn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2018

“Every time I step out on the court, I feel so grateful. Whatever happens in the semi-final, final, I feel like I’ve already won. This is just the beginning and I’m really excited about that.”

Williams won 12 of the last 13 games, surging to the net repeatedly and proving hugely successful, winning 24 of 28 points.

“I’ve been working hard on my volleys,” she said. “I have won a few doubles championship so I know how to volley.

“I just usually come in only to shake hands but tonight I thought I’m playing such a good player, and I knew if I wanted to have a chance against Anastasija, I had to come in. I wanted to try something different today and it worked.”

.@serenawilliams defeats Sevastova 6-3, 6-0 to reach her 9th singles final in Flushing Meadows! She awaits the winner of Keys/Osaka…#USOpen pic.twitter.com/HSbMOahyvb — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2018

Williams has only lost three slam semi-finals since 2003 but all of them have been in New York, including on her last two appearances in 2015 and 2016.

On both occasions she lost to players with little grand slam pedigree, first Roberta Vinci and then Karolina Pliskova.

It was the Vinci loss that was most relevant here, with an obvious similarity in styles between the Italian and Sevastova, a 28-year-old Latvian ranked 18 and appearing in her first grand slam semi-final.

Like Williams, Sevastova knows what it is like to come back to professional tennis after a lengthy break having retired for two years between 2013 and 2015 when a succession of injuries blunted her motivation.

Sevastova plays not with power but guile, using different spins and slices and drop shots to deny her opponents rhythm.

Like she had against Pliskova in her quarter-final, Williams began nervously, sending the ball flying over the baseline and losing the opening two games.

But two games was all it took for the 17th seed to calm herself down and soon she was overpowering Sevastova, who was too quick to go to the drop shot.

The Latvian’s body language on court is notoriously negative and she began gesticulating towards her box as the games against her racked up.

Sevastova won one more in the opening set but the second was brutal as Williams put herself within one victory of a seventh title at Flushing Meadows.