Serena Williams’ grand slam successes

Serena Williams will equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major singles titles if she overcomes Japan’s Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s US Open final.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at each of Williams’ previous grand slam singles victories, year by year, since her first title success 19 years ago.

1999 – US Open

Williams defeated defending champion Lindsay Davenport in the semi-finals before claiming her first grand slam singles title, aged 17, by beating Martina Hingis 6-3 7-6 (7/4) in the final.

2002 – French Open, Wimbledon, US Open

7 days until #Wimbledon It's hard to believe it's been 16 years since my first title in London. What I remember most from that day is the genuine happiness and support from my competitor, big sister and best friend @Venuseswilliams. pic.twitter.com/s23uz10FSV — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 25, 2018

Williams faced older sister Venus in each final and came out on top in them all, winning 7-5 6-3 in Paris and 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 at Wimbledon before registering her second US Open success with a 6-4 6-3 victory in New York.

2003 – Australian Open, Wimbledon

Advertising

A first Australian Open triumph was secured with a 7-6 (7/4) 3-6 6-4 victory over Venus at the start of the year and Williams successfully defended her Wimbledon title in the summer with a fifth straight grand slam final win against her sister, 4-6 6-4 6-2.

2005 – Australian Open

Williams beat Davenport 2-6 6-3 6-0 in the Melbourne final to end a two-year grand slam drought and win the Australian Open for a second time.

2007 – Australian Open

Advertising

Serena Williams beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-0 on Friday to set up her final against Naomi Osaka (Julio Cortez/AP)

After taking time out from the game in 2006 and suffering from depression, the unseeded Williams confounded her critics, who claimed she was out of shape, and produced one of the best displays of her career to thrash big favourite Maria Sharapova 6-1 6-2.

2008 – US Open

Williams bounced back after Venus had beaten her in the Wimbledon final to win the US Open for a third time with a 6-4 7-5 victory over Serbia’s Jelena Jankovic, which lifted her back to the top of the world rankings for the first time since 2003.

2009 – Australian Open, Wimbledon

Russia’s Dinara Safina was no match in the Australian Open final for Williams, who notched her 10th grand slam singles title with a 6-0 6-3 victory. That summer Williams added her third Wimbledon title, once again beating sister Venus 7-6 (7/3) 6-2.

2010 – Australian Open, Wimbledon

Williams successfully defended both crowns the following year. In Melbourne she overcame Justine Henin, who put up a brave fight before eventually going down 6-4 3-6 6-2, and clinched her fourth Wimbledon crown without losing a set, beating Russian Vera Zvonareva 6-3 6-2 in the final.

2012 – Wimbledon, US Open

Serena Williams edged out Agnieszka Radwanska to win the 2012 Wimbledon title (Rebecca Naden/PA)

A hard-fought 6-1 5-7 6-2 victory against Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska secured Williams her fifth Wimbledon triumph and she was also stretched to three sets by Victoria Azarenka in the US Open final before prevailing 6-2 2-6 7-5.

2013 – French Open, US Open

Williams collected her second French Open title, 11 years after her first, with a 6-4 6-4 win against Sharapova and retained her US Open title by defeating Azarenka 7-5 6-7 (6/8) 6-1 in a repeat of the previous year’s final at Flushing Meadows.

2014 – US Open

Caroline Wozniacki was disposed of 6-3 6-3 as Williams won the US Open for the third straight year, making it six in total. It was her 18th grand slam singles title.

2015 – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon

A 6-3 7-6 (7/5) victory against Sharapova at the Australian Open saw Williams surpass both Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova’s total of 18 grand slam singles titles won in the open era. Lucie Safarova was beaten 6-3 6-7 (2/7) 6-2 for a third French Open title and a stellar year was complete when she defeated Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-4 to win at Wimbledon for a sixth time.

2016 – Wimbledon

Serena Williams saw off Angelique Kerber win the 2016 Wimbledon final and equal Steff Graf’s tally of 22 grand slam singles titles (Steve Paston/PA)

Williams bounced back from defeats in the Australian Open and French Open finals – to Angelique Kerber and Muguruza respectively – to triumph at Wimbledon for a seventh time, gaining revenge over Kerber in a 7-5 6-3 win. Williams finally equalled Steffi Graf’s record of 22 grand slam singles titles in the open era.

2017 – Australian Open

Graf’s record was beaten early the following year when Williams defeated sister Venus 6-4 6-4 in the Australian Open final. It was the pair’s ninth meeting in a grand slam final, with Serena winning seven of them.