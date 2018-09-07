Ryder Cup rivals Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy share lead at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods celebrated his return to the United States Ryder Cup team by earning a share of the lead after the first round of the BMW Championship.

The 14-time major winner will make his eighth Ryder Cup appearance – and first since 2012 – later this month after being named as a wild card by US captain Jim Furyk.

And the PGA Championship runner-up continued his good form with an eight-under-par 62, which was later matched by Ryder Cup rival Rory McIlroy.

The 42-year-old’s lowest opening round since 1999 would have been bettered by McIlroy had the Northern Irishman not bogeyed two of his last three holes.

Woods was using the 19-year-old putter which earned him 13 of his 14 major titles, having taken the decision to try a third different flat stick in as many weeks.

Woods shoots 62, securing share of the first-round lead at the BMW Championship. He hopes to carry this momentum into tomorrow as he will tee off at 8:06 a.m. ET. – TGRhttps://t.co/wJnTBz2Jb3 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 7, 2018

He told tigerwoods.com: “It feels good. I know the release point and I know how it swings.

“And my body morphed into a position where it understands where it needs to be to release the putter.”

Xander Schauffele is a shot off the lead while Billy Horschel, Peter Uihlein, Justin Thomas and Alex Noren all carded a six-under 64.

Rickie Fowler is in a four-man group on five under on his first appearance of the FedEx Cup play-offs.