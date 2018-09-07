Maradona named new chief of Mexican second-tier side Dorados

Diego Maradona has taken a new job in football after being confirmed as the technical director of Dorados de Sinaloa.

Earlier the Mexican club announced it had parted company with Francisco Ramirez Gamez, and rumours began to swirl that Maradona would step into the role.

That appointment was confirmed on Thursday evening, with the club tweeting a picture of the 57-year-old and the team’s logo.

A statement on the club’s website said: “The Argentine will take the reins of the Great Fish.”

“Considered by many to be the best footballer of all time, Diego was known in his playing career for leading teams with guts and fight to carry them to successes that few believed possible,” it added.

The Argentinian World Cup winner was named chairman of Belarusian side Dynamo Brest in May, but has yet to play a full-time role.

Maradona holds aloft the World Cup in 1986 (PA)

The driving force of Argentina’s 1986 World Cup triumph also starred as a player for Barcelona, Boca Juniors and Napoli. He managed his country at the 2010 World Cup but left his role after that tournament.

Dorados play in the second tier of the Mexican league, and have yet to win after six games of the Ascenso MX season.