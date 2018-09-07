Leroy Sane withdraws from Germany squad

Leroy Sane will not feature for Germany in Sunday’s friendly with Peru, the German Football Association has announced.

The Manchester City winger left the team’s hotel in Munich due to “private reasons” following discussions with head coach Joachim Low.

The German FA (DFB) said on the team’s Twitter page: “Following discussions with head coach Joachim Löw, @LeroySane19 has left the team hotel in Munich for private reasons and will not be available for #GERPER.”

Sane came on as an 83rd-minute substitute during Germany’s goalless draw with World Cup champions France in the UEFA Nations League opener on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old was a surprise omission from Germany’s World Cup squad after a stellar season with City, which saw him win the Premier League title and Carabao Cup.

Sane scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in 32 league appearances as Pep Guardiola’s side became the first team to reach 100 points.

As a result, the winger picked up the PFA young player of the year award but he missed out the 23-man squad to Russia with Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt taking his place, with national team assistant coach Miroslav Klose citing his failure to impress in training and matches.

The former Schalke winger has yet to start for the Premier League champions this season, making just three substitute appearances for a total of 30 minutes, and had his attitude questioned by international team-mate Toni Kroos earlier in the week.