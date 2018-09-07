Julian Alaphilippe seizes leader’s jersey in Tour of Britain

Julian Alaphilippe seized a potentially decisive lead on the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain in Cumbria won by Team Sky’s Wout Poels.

Holland’s Poels won on the 168.3-kilometres route from Barrow-in-Furness to Whinlatter pass to move to second overall, 17 seconds behind Frenchman Alaphilippe (QuickStep-Floors).

Team Sky’s Wout Poels won stage six of the Tour of Britain ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Martin Rickett/PA Images)

But with two flat stages to come – Saturday’s 215.6km seventh stage from West Bridford to Mansfield and Sunday’s concluding 77km London stage – Poels’ chances of overall success appear remote.

Poels said on tourofbritain.co.uk: “I’m really happy – the team did a really good job – G (Geraint Thomas), Ian Stannard – so it’s really nice that I could finish it off.

“Second is really nice, I’m quite happy with it. It’s going to be a hard fight – no more uphill finishes, everything is flat. But we’ll keep on trying.”

Alaphilippe began the day six seconds behind Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the general classification.

Advertising

But he and Poels managed to distance Roglic on the final climb.

Poels won the dash for the line by two seconds from Alaphilippe, with Briton Hugh Carthy (Education First) third, 12 seconds adrift. Slovakian Roglic now sits third overall, 32secs behind.

The Frenchman, who won stage three in Bristol, is now the race’s fifth leader in six days.

Alaphilippe said: “I was only riding to take the (leader’s green) jersey; in the fight for the stage victory Wout was fresher than me so I’m not disappointed.”