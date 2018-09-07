Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been noticed by Pyramids FC and could be heading for a new start with the little-known Egyptian side, the Mirror says. Citing a report by Record, it says the former Manchester United forward could be swapping LA Galaxy for Africa in the next few days.

Anthony Martial looks to be dragging his heels over his future at Manchester United until speculation over Jose Mourinho’s tenure at Old Trafford is cleared up, the Sun says. The French winger has started just once so far this season, and it appears as though his decision could hinge on whether he would be guaranteed more playing time under a potential new boss.

Ajax player Frenkie De Jong has been in high demand of late and it now looks as though Tottenham have their eyes on the Dutchman. The Sun reports that Spurs are preparing to make a move next year.

Liverpool are targeting Adrien Rabiot, according to the Daily Express. The 23-year-old’s deal in France ends in January and despite interest from Barcelona, the Reds are hopeful of being favourites to land the Paris St Germain star.

Social media round-up

Advertising

Alisher Usmanov eyeing another London club as he looks to spend £600m Arsenal shares windfall #AFC | @MirrorDarren EXCLUSIVEhttps://t.co/YFOItmNiG2 pic.twitter.com/dTehvSLHmW — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 7, 2018

Ian Wright reveals why he once handed in transfer request at Arsenalhttps://t.co/Z5oQyIKPsK #afc pic.twitter.com/de7eOCRGzo — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 6, 2018

Could it happen? ? Odds on John Terry joining Manchester United SLASHED after @talkSPORTDrive tips Chelsea legend for shock move#MUFC #CFChttps://t.co/q95l6dvlxO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 7, 2018

Players to watch

Could Junior Firpo, right, be coming to the Premier League? (Mark Kerton/PA)

Junior Firpo: Manchester City have their sights on the Real Betis star, according to the Sun. After an impressive turn in LaLiga, the 22-year-old is said to have impressed Pep Guardiola with his versatility as a strong centre-back and winger as well as in his preferred left-back position.