Advertising
England’s golden boy Harry Kane to wear golden boots against Spain
The Tottenham striker scored six goals at Russia 2018.
Harry Kane has revealed he will wear a pair of golden boots in England’s Nations League opener against Spain on Saturday.
It will be the England skipper’s first international appearance since being awarded the Golden Boot for finishing as the top scorer at the summer’s World Cup.
Tottenham striker Kane scored six goals during the tournament in Russia, helping England reach the semi-finals.
Kane tweeted a picture of the boots, provided by Nike, and wrote: “Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night. Gold boots.”
Kane was the second England player to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup after Gary Lineker in 1986.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.