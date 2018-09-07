Cook falls for 71 on first day of final Test

Alastair Cook fell short in his attempts to score a century on the first day of his final Test match for England.

The former captain was dismissed for a dogged 71 after England opted to bat in the fifth Test against India at The Oval.

Cook battled his way to a 57th Test half-century and was undoubtedly eyeing a 33rd ton when he played on to Jasprit Bumrah in the evening session. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow then both fell for ducks soon after to leave England 134 for four.

Cook ground out his 57th Test half-century (John Walton/PA)

Cook’s innings occupied 190 deliveries and was at times tough going against some fine bowling from the tourists.

Despite the anti-climax of failing to reach three figures, it was a strong effort from the 33-year-old, who had been the focus of much attention having decided to call time on his prolific 12-year international career.

He was afforded a series of tributes, with a commemorative cap presented to him to mark his 161st and last appearance and the Indian team and umpires forming a guard of honour for his walk to the crease.

England’s record runscorer was given an early chance to bat after current skipper Root won the toss.

Cook received a guard of honour on his walk to the crease (John Walton/PA)

He comfortably surpassed his previous best score of the series, 29, in the morning but was grateful for a reprieve on 37 when Ajinkya Rahane put down a straightforward chance at gully.

It then became attritional at times for Cook as India applied pressure in the afternoon but, by tea, the only blemish on England’s scorecard was the dismissal of Keaton Jennings for 23.

Jennings put on 60 with Cook in a steady start but then lost concentration, turning Ravindra Jadeja to KL Rahul at leg slip. The left-hander, under pressure for his place, punched his bat in frustration at another relative failure.

Jennings failed to build on a positive start (John Walton/PA)

Moeen Ali, again batting at number three, was dropped by Virat Kohli at third slip while on two – a difficult chance – but withstood some fine bowling to battle his way to 28 not out.

Root lasted just three deliveries before being trapped leg before by Bumrah while Bairstow departed for a four-ball duck in the next over, caught behind off Ishant Sharma.

Jadeja was playing as India, trailing 3-1 in the series, made two changes to their team. He replaced Ravi Ashwin while batsman Hanuma Vihari was handed a debut in place of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

England were unchanged although Bairstow was due to reclaim wicketkeeping duties from Jos Buttler after recovering from a broken finger.