Ajayi inspires Eagles to winning start against Falcons
Two Jay Ajayi touchdowns helped earn the Super Bowl champions an 18-12 victory.
Two touchdowns from Jay Ajayi helped Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles kick off the season with an 18-12 win over Atlanta Falcons.
The first half was delayed by 45 minutes due to the weather and ended 6-3 to Atlanta thanks to two Matt Bryant field goals.
But early in the second Nelson Agholor found Nick Foles for a 15-yard gain ahead of Ajayi’s first touchdown.
Atlanta regained the lead through a Tevin Coleman, run but the Eagles responded with Ajayi’s second and held on despite some fierce late pressure.
