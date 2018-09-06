Rikki Clarke runs through Essex as Surrey extend Championship lead

Rikki Clarke helped himself to four second innings wickets as Surrey routed Essex to go 43 points clear at the top of the Specsavers County Championship table.

Clarke, who contributed 56 to the leaders’ first-innings total of 351, took his match tally to eight for 75 after the home side were asked to follow-on at Chelmsford to ease the visitors to a 10-wicket victory inside three days.

Essex had started the day at 13 without loss and still trailing by 212 runs, and although Ravi Bopara’s unbeaten 81 meant Surrey had to bat again, they needed just two to win and skipper Rory Burns duly obliged from the fourth ball to clinch an eighth successive victory for the first time since 1999.

CLOSE: WINNERS ? Hants win against @WorcsCCC within an hour of play on Day 3⃣! The hosts were bowled out for 1⃣3⃣3⃣, after @Kyle_Abbott87 bowled Whiteley & @DaleSteyn62 nicked off Parnell to secure a 1⃣1⃣4⃣ run victory for Hampshire ? Scorecard: https://t.co/Dfkm7stmP3 pic.twitter.com/ZNCUEU82p6 — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 6, 2018

Kyle Abbott registered his best bowling figures of the season to help Hampshire to a 114-run victory in their relegation battle with Worcestershire.

The South African paceman ended with six for 39 from 14 overs at New Road as Worcestershire, who resumed on 120 for eight, were dismissed for 133.

Abbott claimed one of the two remaining wickets to follow up Wednesday’s first career hat-trick and finish with eight wickets in the game.

Only 33 overs of cricket were possible on the third day of Nottinghamshire’s match against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.

Advertising

Hosts lead by 46 heading into the final day: Which way is it going? ➡️ https://t.co/2xkpeq7P2I#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Fs8RFoVSjE — Durham CCC ? (@DurhamCricket) September 6, 2018

The visitors made steady progress in that time, reaching 357 for five, before persistent drizzle set in just after lunch and prevented any further play.

With one day of the match remaining, Yorkshire trail by 91 runs but have a further seven overs in which to score 43 more to secure maximum batting bonus points.

In Division Two, leaders Warwickshire’s attempt to press for victory over Durham were thwarted by the weather at Edgbaston.

Advertising

After heading into lunch on 28 for one, a lead of 46, rain started towards the end of the interval and continued throughout the day, meaning 70 overs in total had been lost.

Olly Stone takes seven wickets for Warwickshire Look at this BLISTERING pace, leaving batsmen helpless ⚡️??Olly Stone – England Cricket's next fast bowler? ? Posted by Specsavers County Championship on Thursday, September 6, 2018

Chasing Sussex took full advantage as Ollie Robinson’s five-wicket blitz paved the way for a 274-run win over Leicestershire at Hove with a day to spare.

Robinson, who had taken five for 24 in the first innings, followed up with a return of five for 43 in the second as the visitors, who had been set a target of 451 to win, were bowled out for 176.

Matt Henry bowled Kent into position to claim victory over Northamptonshire on the final day at Canterbury.

After rain all-but washed out day two, Henry completed a seven-wicket first innings haul and after Joe Denly’s 81 had helped the home side set a target of 320, removed openers Ben Curran and Luke Proctor to leave Northants on 56 for three at the close.

Tony Palladino finishes with ? in the match and Martin Andersson takes 4-25 as #DCCC beat Glamorgan.Report ➡️ po.st/s9lWeb #DERvGLA Posted by Derbyshire County Cricket Club on Thursday, September 6, 2018

Derbyshire bowler Tony Palladino took 10 wickets in the match as the home side cruised to a 169-run victory over Glamorgan.

Palladino, who returned figures of six for 29 in the first innings, added four more for 52 in the second with Martin Andersson claiming four for 25 as the visitors were skittled out for 132.

Gloucestershire will head into day four of their clash with Middlesex in Bristol 141 ahead with six second-innings wickets remaining.

The visitors resumed on 182 for seven and added 60 to their total to trail by 54 runs before reducing the home side to 87 for four in their second innings with Tim Murtagh taking two for 20.