5 things we learned from Wales’ hammering of the Republic of Ireland

Ryan Giggs had a homecoming to remember as Wales began their Nations League campaign in style with a 4-1 demolition of the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things we learned from the encounter.

Giggs might have the magic touch

Ryan Giggs’ first home game in charge of Wales ended in a comfortable win (David Davies/PA)

The former Wales and Manchester United winger could not have scripted a better first competitive match as Wales’ national team boss. He set his stall out by selecting a young and vibrant team, and he was rewarded with goals inside the opening 20 minutes from Tom Lawrence and Gareth Bale. The track-suited manager cut a calm and composed figure all evening as his players performed majestically, adding further goals through Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts.

Ampadu and Brooks confirm Wales allegiance

Ethan Ampadu starred for Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)

Advertising

Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu and Bournemouth forward David Brooks were handed starts by Giggs, meaning both England-born players will ply their international trade with Wales, and they responded in style by producing outstanding performances. Giggs’ counterpart Martin O’Neill, meanwhile, remains in the dark over West Ham’s London-born defender Declan Rice’s international future. Rice has played in three friendlies for Ireland, but has yet to start a competitive game and is considering whether he wants to represent England.

Bale’s goalscoring appetite as ravenous as ever

It was a case of cometh the hour cometh the man as Wales’ record goalscorer once again came up trumps, taking just 17 minutes to leave his mark all over the Nations League with a stunning left-footed shot from 20 yards that curled beyond Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph. It was his 30th Wales goal and highlighted a magnificent first-half team display.

Advertising

Sobering night for O’Neill

Republic of Ireland were well beaten (Mike Egerton/PA)

O’Neill found himself without a handful of regulars for various reasons, and Wales exposed an inexperienced Irish side with searing intent during a one-sided opening 45 minutes. At times he looked frustrated and struggling for answers, with Wales delivering their best performance since blitzing Belgium in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

Coleman is a player of immense character

Seamus Coleman captained Ireland in Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eighteen months after he broke his leg following a Neil Taylor tackle in a World Cup qualifier against Wales, Coleman lined up against the same opponents, captaining his country at Cardiff City Stadium. Coleman, of course, had long since returned to action following his recovery, and he kept going in the face of some sublime football by Wales.