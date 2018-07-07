Serena Williams misses daughter’s first steps while marching on at Wimbledon

Serena Williams is putting so much into her Wimbledon title mission that she appears to have missed daughter Olympia’s first steps.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion gave birth last September and is bidding to land a first major as a mother in London this fortnight.

She won through to the fourth round on Friday, beating French player Kristina Mladenovic on Centre Court.

She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018

And in the early hours of Saturday, Williams indicated that she had been in training when Olympia walked for the first time.

Williams wrote on Twitter: “She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried.”

The 36-year-old American has brought Olympia to the championships and last week a picture was posted on the child’s Instagram account showing her on one of Wimbledon’s grass courts.

Williams was asked at Wimbledon on Friday about why she has given Olympia a public profile, given some fellow players keep their families out of the spotlight.

“I mean, it’s 2018. I’m so modern,” Williams said.

“For me, it was so natural. She’s so fun. I just want to share those moments with everyone.

“We don’t share a lot on her page, but we do share enough. It’s just so cool.”